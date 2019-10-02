Speech to Text for Woman Raises Money For Women's Rehab Facility

but all lanes are now open. new at six... an update on a story that i first brought you last summer. it's on the journey of a franklin county woman, named jocelyn james. james is devoting her life to helping other women overcome an addiction that she faced. and tonight, her big dream is one step closer to fruition. local music artists donated their time and talent... there were food vendors, prizes and face painting for children... the event is called singing for a soul... 03:23:45:05 everything that we have raised. all the sponsorships that we have raised from this event "singing for a soul" all of that money still goes towards the goal for a building. the money that jocelyn james is working to raise is dedicated to opening the first full-service rehabilitation center in franklin county... exclusively for women who are working to overcome drug addiction. james says it will be called "the place of grace. james told me she also knows from experience how badly a program like this is needed. addiction once led her down a dark path. "my name came across the tv screen and was like, 'franklin county's most wanted, jocelynn james.' i just threw my hands up and i'm like, 'i'm tired.' i called the sheriff and asked what to do. he said, 'come turn yourself in,'" said james. james told me as she worked to overcome addition to opioids... she felt there was a lack of services that cater to women and their experiences... mindy woodard is a recovering addict. she told me she met jocelyn james while she was in jail while battling an addiction to drugs. she she says franklin county desperately needs a service like what james is working to create. 03:09:14:20 it's an amazing idea. we need to have something local that females can cling to. we don't have anything like that around here and it's sad that there's so many women in the community who you talk to that wants something. with it being so far away, it's a drive and it's so expensive. if they had something here, we could all benefit from it. james told me so far she has raised more than 20-thousand dollars toward her effort to open "the place of grace." that's up from the $8-thousand she had when we first met. james told me her goal is to open the facility by next year. 03:24:35:27 the goal is about 100 grand and that will purchase everything. the property that we're wanting in franklin county is 600 thousand. that's the big picture...600 thousand dollars james said told me she won't give up until she reaches her goal. and "the place of grace" become a reality. alabama recently received two grants totaling $400,000 to alleviate rural opioid abuse. forty states received grants of $24 million to implement prevention, treatment and recovery