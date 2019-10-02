Clear

Shirts on sale for Pink Game next Friday

Flush Cancer shirts serve as admission to Jemison at Hazel Green next Friday.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Shirts on sale for Pink Game next Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tv dot com to purchase tickets. october 11 is more than a football friday. at jemison vs hazel green its the pink game. and the teams are raising money and awareness for one jemison's coach's daughter..who's fighting cancer.. the proceeds from these 20 dollar pink "flush cancer" shirts go toward st. judes children's hospital in birmingham. its where little kinsley is fighting cancer. she's the daughter of david green, who coaches the jags. this pink game is a tradition head coach joel schrenk bought from falkville to hazel green. if you wear the shirt friday, you get in the game for free. i'm attacing the link to order at waay tv
Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events