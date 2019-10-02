Speech to Text for Shirts on sale for Pink Game next Friday

tv dot com to purchase tickets. october 11 is more than a football friday. at jemison vs hazel green its the pink game. and the teams are raising money and awareness for one jemison's coach's daughter..who's fighting cancer.. the proceeds from these 20 dollar pink "flush cancer" shirts go toward st. judes children's hospital in birmingham. its where little kinsley is fighting cancer. she's the daughter of david green, who coaches the jags. this pink game is a tradition head coach joel schrenk bought from falkville to hazel green. if you wear the shirt friday, you get in the game for free. i'm attacing the link to order at waay tv