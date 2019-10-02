Speech to Text for Rocket City Classic tipoff times announced

the rocket city classic features u-a-h and springhill college.. then alabama versus belmont. now we have tip off times for the basketball showcase in huntsville december 21 is when the four teams play inside the vbc. uah and spring hill college tipoff at noon. followed by bama and blemont a 2:30. that game is on sec network. this year's event features three new head coaches, nate oats with alabama, shulman with the chargers.. and casey alexander leads belmont. knight eady puts this event on each year, its year number 4! head to waay