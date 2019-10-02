Speech to Text for HudsonAlpha to show award-winning documentary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon, a potential breakthrough in the treatment of alzheimer's disease. researchers tell us they're looking into the first medication that could treat the disease's underlying process. this breakthrough is being showcased in a documentary that will be shown tonight at 5 at the jackson center in research park. the film explores how researchers have devoted decades to this drug. it's called "turning point." we spoke to the director today. james keach, director of turning point "i think the film is doing for family members with alzheimer's is giving them some hope that some brilliant and very dedicated people are dedicating their lives to trying to find a cure for a disease. by the year 2050, 150 million people will have it worldwide and right now one out of two people at the age of 85 will get it. it's an epidemic, it's a tsunami, and it will break the economy" the screening is presented by the bright focus foundation and hudson alpha. right now, hudson alpha is conducting a study with the university of alabama at birmingham ... it provides whole genome sequencing for patents with an early onset of the