TVA Power Usage

waay 31's alexis scott shows us how the prolonged heat is putting a strain on our power bills, and the power supply. i spoke with several homeowners today who told me the heat has not let up on their power bills! most have seen no change in about 3 months... and are hoping for a break in temperature soon. garlin stephens, homeowner "we set our thermostat on a certain temperature and don't ever move it and most times it's on 78," that's how garlin stephens tries to keep his power bill steady. he says it's unusual this late in the year, even for the tennessee valley authority. garlin stephens, homeowner "surprised it's this late in the season. if it was like july or august it wouldn't. but this late in the season, being this long, it's so dry because we haven't had no rain here in this area in over a month," on average, a typical home uses about 1.25 kilowatts in one day. tuesday, t-v-a reported it used nearly 29-million kilowatts in just one hour! the authority has recorded 9 days where it's reached that peak this year ... the most in t-v-a history. now, homeowners are just looking for the break in weather to help hopefully decrease their own power usage. garlin stephens, homeowner "i'm looking forward to it, but as far as everything else like crops and everything else, it's late in the game with the rain. it wouldn't help that much," huntsville utilities says when it's dangerously hot like it is right now, they won't disrupt your service. they'll add it to your next bill. reporting in madison county, alexis scott, waay-31 news.