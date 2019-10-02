Speech to Text for Marshall Co. Money For Bullet Proof Vests

waay31s sierra phillips right now the majority of their bullet proof vests are expired and they'll use this donation to help keep deputies safe. ll-marshall county sheriff phil sims told me those expired vests deputies are wearing right now are better than not wearing a vest at all, but after 5 years each vest starts to breakdown and isn't as effective in the worst case scenario. that's where the poarch band of creek indians have come in. their 35 thousand dollar donation will help outfit 32 deputies with new vests. the sheriff says each vest can cost from 900 to 1200 dollars. he also says they have applied for a department of justice grant to fund the other 18 vests they need and are waiting to hear back. deputies say on an average day they carry at least 15 pounds of gear and the new vests will help reduce muscle strain. reporting in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news. the vests the sheriff's office plans to purchase are called outer carrier vests and will have pockets on them so they don't have to carry as