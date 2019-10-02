Speech to Text for Limestone Co. Bodies Found In Shed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin is live with brand new details in the investigation. sydney? dan, najahe- investigators just left the house xx long ago. i just learned from the sheriff's office this isn't the first welfare check deputies have made at the house recently. deputies told me they were notified there may have been an ongoing domestic issue involving the people who were found dead here today. investigators, the coroners office, and district attorney brian jones spent more than xx hours at the house today. the three bodies were found in three separate areas of the property.... one in a shed, another in a garage, and a third in the house. investigators tell me all three victims are adults. but they haven't told me how they died. neighbors told me they didn't see the people who lived at this home very often. it's scary it's so close to home. it don't get no closer than this." with "they have been our neighbors for the last 3 or 4 years. they have been a real quiet down right to themselves type people. the sheriff's office told me one of the victim's family members called them this morning, asking for a wellness check. it's unclear if that's the same person who called in the past. and the heat is making it difficult for investigators to determine how long the three people have been dead. we're working to learn more about who the victims are, and who the suspect might be. live in limestone county sm waay 31 news.