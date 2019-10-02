Speech to Text for Crews start repaving near Gurley railroad crossings

new details -- you'll notice a lot of work near railroad crossings in gurley. crews have already started to patch up the crossing at brock road and stone drive. waay-31s alexis scott learned what this means if you drive over tracks in the town. a town administrator tells me you'll soon see tracks closed off at several crossings in gurley. or you'll notice the pavement is a little rougher on the tires as you cross. it's all to keep the roads from buckling in and being a safety hazard for drivers and conductors. the pavement right up to the sides of the tracks has to remain intact in order for cars to drive through safely without getting stuck. railroad maintenance crews are replacing the asphalt grade material used for the roads. the first step requires they add a light asphalt... then replace the base area where the cross tie goes... then eventually they'll add a fresh layer of asphalt to seal it altogether. while they are working... gurley officials told me there will be some temporary closings and detours. the work will last through the next several weeks if weather permits. maintenance will also be going on near gurley pike... joplin street... and salty bottom road. they told me to stay cautious and aware near all the crossings until work is complete.