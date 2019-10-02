Speech to Text for Sand Mountain fire departments helping neighbors with fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now. hundreds of firefighters from across north alabama are still battling a fire at a paper-product warehouse in attalla. fire crews say they're still taking a defensive role. right now they're focusing on putting out the hot spots at the warehouse. they've been hard at work since it started - back on monday! at one point there were as many as 300 firefighters on hand -- including marshall county first responders and fort payne fire and rescue. as they fight what remains -- ash is filling the air and falling like snowflakes. officials are now asking anyone with breathing issues or asthma to stay indoors... it's advice that people in the community are taking. tiffany pemberton/ attalla resident "it's unbelievable how much is in the air at this point and how much it's still smoking. butt with tiffany pemberton/ attalla resident "i would imagine they would probably just stay indoors, and keep everything contained to the inside so there's no worry of anyone inhaling anything. the fire could continue burning until friday. firefighters have been fighting the flames - along with the heat wave - the past couple of days. officials tell us about 40 firefighters needed water infusions on monday... no one has been taken to the hospital. the attalla community has donated food and water to help the firefighters. as the fire department asks for more manpower -- north alabama firefighters are answering that call. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to find out how local fire departments are keeping our area safe, while helping our neighbors. ll- "right now, the boaz fire department has only 18 firefighters on staff-- but everyday this week, they've managed to find people to travel to attalla and fight that massive warehouse fire. as that fight enters its 3rd day, i met with boaz firefighters just before they made the trip back to attalla." tipton- "boaz comes first, that's our town" to make sure boaz fire is well staffed to protect the city of boaz, the department will always have at least 6 firefighters on duty. if they don't, they won't be able to help any where else. tipton-"its who we take care of....its our people." captain brent tipton tells me they've never had an issue getting staff to come in off-duty to answer calls. tipton- "right now they're calling to see if there's anybody free to come in and so far we've had two extra come in." on tuesday night, crews thought they might be through the worst of fighting the attalla warehouse fire, but on wednesday, they needed more manpower to tear down the building so they could get to the fire which is unreachable by hoses. tipton- "now its going to be a lot more manual labor, hand work, harder work today than what's previously been going on."