Speech to Text for 3 people found dead in Athens; homicide investigation underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

.> breaking news! right now ... authorities are investigating the discovery of three bodies found at a home in limestone county! they're still there right now -- nearly 4 hours after the news broke. deputies went to the house on black road this morning to check on the well-being of someone there. they found three adults dead on the property! thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live after working to learn the latest on the investigation. dan, najahe- investigators just left the house xx long ago. this afternoon the sheriff's office hasn't said who the three people are or how they knew each other. however, the sheriff's office is calling this a domestic- related homicide. investigators, the coroners office, and district attorney brian jones spent more than xx hours at the house today. the three bodies were found in three separate areas of the property.... one in a shed, another in a garage, and a third in the house. investigators tell me all three victims are adults. but they haven't told me how they died. they did tell me, there is no perceived threat to the community. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office, "as far as neighbors and people in the community worried about someone running around. that's not going to be the case in this situation. it's very unfortunate and we grieve for the family and we grieve for the people involved, but the surrounding area in the case is not believed to be affected." the sheriff's office told me one of the victim's family members called them this morning, asking for a wellness check. and the heat is making it difficult for investigators to determine how long the three people have been dead. we're working to learn more about who the victims are, and who the suspect might be. there aren't many homes in this area, but people i talked to didn't want to go on camera. live in limestone county sm