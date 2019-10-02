Speech to Text for Update on Decatur ICE Policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

decatur police department has now updated its controversial immigration procedures policy following backlash from decatur mayor tab bowling. in a now deleted facebook post mayor bowling said quote "decatur will not be a sanctuary city." working together with the mayor's office and the departments legal team - they were able to come up with a compromise. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with what we know about the updates. pat...marie...the policy can be a bit hard to understand so i want to break it down as simple as i can. basically under the updated policy decatur police can't immediately ask someone they're engaged with if they're an undocumented immigrant unless they have probable cause. in the original policy decatur officers were not required to ask an individual about their citizenship status at all. but mayor tab bowling did not agree with that. in that now deleted facebook post mayor bowling said the original policy was quote "instructing officers to not support immigrations and customs enforcements within our police jurisdiction." decatur police chief nate allen said the original policy was vetted through the police accreditation commission. the decatur police department released another statement from chief allen tuesday afternoon that reads in part quote ""even in its original format, our policies and procedures have never mentioned, alluded to, or encouraged an environment conducive to a 'sanctuary city.' our relentless mission is to serve the people of decatur." we also reached out to the commission on accreditation for law enforcement agencies about the policy. they told us the commission has no specific standard for immigration enforcement because the rules vary from state to state. reporting live in hsv,