Speech to Text for Ransomware Attack

right now people in west alabama are having to look at other options for healthcare! three hospitals in the d-c-h health system are under ransom-ware attack. the hospitals in tuscaloosa, northport and fayette are diverting new patients to birmingham. a spokesperson said it doesn't look like patient or employee data were stolen. but -- the attack interrupted connections between the hospital's medical record systems and equipment needed for treatment. they are now operating under what they call downtime procedures. they're procedures you do when you go back to pen and paper. that is used for times when computer systems go down or were taken down for maintenance there are no plans to transfer current patients out of the d-c-h system. ambulances will take new patients to other hospitals unless their need for care is immediate.