Madison County Commission Meeting

arrests have been made in the case. happening today -- madison county commissioners are expected to discuss a proposed noise ordinance in the county. there is already a noise ordinance in place in both huntsville and madison -- but commissioner phil vandiver said putting a county-wide ordinance in place is something hard to do. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the madison county courthouse this morning with a look at what this ordinance would mean. pat...marie...in the last year -- 65 percent of voters approved a noise ordinance for the county -- now the commissioners are coming up with a plan to put an ordinance in place. we learned a bit about how this will work... homeowners will be given one warning before they're given a ticket -- but after receiving so many tickets they could face jail time. we talked to commissioner phil vandiver -- while he wasn't able to go into specifics -- he told us if this ordinance is passed anyone who violates is could be charged with a class-c felony. right now the commissioners -- along with the district attorney's office -- are working to determine exactly how loud is too loud and who will make that decision. vandiver told us he would like the madison county sheriff's office to be over that but the district attorney has other thoughts... we went to our da and we were talking to them and they said they'd like to have a decibel level where they would know that once it crossed x or y whatever that decibel number is when we finally make that final figure, they can take that to a judge and say yes, this passed our decibel level we believe this is a noise issue again -- today the commissioners will just be talking about putting this in place. they will hold a public meeting at a later time for residents to give their opinions. after that they will make adjustments to the ordinance and then vote on it. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.