Speech to Text for Etowah County Warehouse Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning firefighters are battling a fire at a warehouse in attalla. that's in etowah county. that's about 25 minutes south of boaz in marshall county. the fire started monday-- and there have been non-stop efforts to put it out. with the intense heat north alabama has had, officials say it has been difficult on firefighters. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the warehouse... casey, tell us how firefighters are doing and what the scene looks like now. officials say waay-tv is the first of all the media to actually enter the gated area and see what's going on back here... take a look behind me... you can see a firefighter is spraying water into this warehouse... smoke is filling the air and ashes are falling all around me. it is very hot out here and it's only 5:30 a-m. officials tell me they are making sure firefighters are staying safe. take a look at this video of the fire from earlier this week. officials tell me firefighters from all over the state have been coming to help put it out. they have been out here since monday-- and officials say working in the heat has taken a toll on the firefighters. attalla fire chief tells me on monday about 40 firefighters needed water infusions... he also says there have been no injuries and no one has been taken to the hospital. officials tell me firefighters are taking breaks to keep from getting dehydrated. there are tents set up out here with food, water, and medical supplies for whoever needs it. firefighters say they are now focusing on putting out the major hot spots... and around 6 a-m there will be a conference to update us on their efforts. i'll have the latest information for you all morning long. live in attalla, casey albritton, waay 31 news.