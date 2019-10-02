Speech to Text for TVA Power Record

in this heat -- the temperatures aren't the only thing breaking records.. last month the tennessee valley authority broke a power demand record! according to their twitter page -- monday's peak power demand was about 28 thousand mega wats! in days in the month of september demand was more than 28 thousand mega watts. t-v-a said that's the most in their history! for the entire month of september -- the peak load was more than 26 thousand mega watts! just to put that into context -- the average american home uses 7.2 mega watts per year!