Clear

TVA Power Record

Facing last month's heat, TVA breaks a new power demand record.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for TVA Power Record

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this heat -- the temperatures aren't the only thing breaking records.. last month the tennessee valley authority broke a power demand record! according to their twitter page -- monday's peak power demand was about 28 thousand mega wats! in days in the month of september demand was more than 28 thousand mega watts. t-v-a said that's the most in their history! for the entire month of september -- the peak load was more than 26 thousand mega watts! just to put that into context -- the average american home uses 7.2 mega watts per year!
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events