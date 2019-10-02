Clear

White House Goes Pink

The White House is in pink lighting to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for White House Goes Pink

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pink has symbolized the fight against breast cancer. and with october set aside as breast cancer awareness month pink will be everywhere. even at the white house. as you can see-- it's now-- the pink house. casting pink lights on the white house has been a tradition since 2008. first lady laura bush turned on the lights for the first time. the american cancer society says breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the u-s.
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events