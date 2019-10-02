Speech to Text for White House Goes Pink

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pink has symbolized the fight against breast cancer. and with october set aside as breast cancer awareness month pink will be everywhere. even at the white house. as you can see-- it's now-- the pink house. casting pink lights on the white house has been a tradition since 2008. first lady laura bush turned on the lights for the first time. the american cancer society says breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the u-s.