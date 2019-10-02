Speech to Text for Stars Dancing for HEALS

the participants for huntsville's "stars dancing for heals," gathered to practice for the upcoming fundraising event. the non-profit organization "heals" provides school-based medical, dental and optometry care to underprivileged students in huntsville city and madison county schools. local stars have trained with professional dance instructors for the last 5 months and are collecting donations that count as votes. they will compete on october 24th at the von braun center. you know we're quite nervous. neither of us are professionals. it's a little nerve wracking, but it's for a great cause and that's the reason we've gotten involved in this. this is very much an honor, and our goal, all of the dancers want to raise as much money as we can for these free clinics for the huntsville city schools. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of "stars dancing for heals event." our very own waay 31 news anchor, najahe sherman will be the huntsville city schools. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of "stars dancing for heals event." our very own waay 31 news anchor, najahe sherman will be an emcee at the event.