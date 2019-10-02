Speech to Text for Etowah County Warehouse Fire

this morning firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in attalla, alabama for the third day in a row. the fire is in attallain etowahcounty. that's about 25 minutes south of boaz in marshall county. the fire started monday-- and officials say over 300 firefighters have responded to it. there has been non-stop efforts to put out the fire-- waay 31's casey albritton is live there right now... casey - you're the first reporter to get into the the gated area there. officials say waay-tv is the first of all the media to actually enter the gated area and see what's going on back here... take a look behind me... you can see a firefighter is spraying water into this warehouse... smoke is filling the air and ashes are falling all around me. firefighters say right now they are working to put out the large hot spots. take a look at this video from earlier this week.... firefighters from all over the state have been helping to put out the fire. currently fort payne, anniston, and atalla firefighters are on the scene. officials say they have also been receiving help from volunteer fire departments. officials say the roof has partially caved in, and crews are now using high ladders to spray water into the warehouse. officials say they haven't had time to even start an investigation into what caused the fire. atalla fire chief told me they will be calling in more help this morning from marshall. cherokee, and etowah counties. they also say they will have a press conference to update us on their progress around 6 a-m. i'll be live all morning with the latest information. live in atalla, casey albritton, waay 31 news.