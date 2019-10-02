Speech to Text for Taiwan Bridge Collapse

new details this morning on the deadly bridge collapse in taiwan. the moment it collapses caught on camera. search and rescue crews recovered 4 bodies and are looking for 2 more people. they are missing from 3 fishing boats that were hit when the bride collapsed. officials believe all of the victims were fishing boat workers from indonesia and the philippines. right now -- officials don't know what caused the bridge to collapse.