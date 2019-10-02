Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's casey albritton. in just a few hours the madison county commissioners will be discussing plans for a countywide noise ordinance. we know 65 percent of voters approved an ordinance for the county. now the commissioners are drafting a plan. we learned anyone who violates the ordinance could face jail time. right now the commissioners are still working to determine how loud is too loud and who will enforce the ordinance. pat... the limestone county sheriff's office says a 57-year-old man - burned in an ardmore house fire - died from his injuries. the fire started in ardmore monday morning. the man was airlifted to the vanderbilt university hospital -- where he later died. the sheriff's office says there is only damage on the inside of the home. waay 31 is still waiting on word from the state fire marshal's office about the cause of that fire. neighbors in meridianville saw the effects of the dry conditions up close. take a look at this! a brush fire burned about 20 acres of a soybean field. it happened near lynn fanning elementary school on moores mill road. moores mill volunteer fire department told waay 31 the cause of the fire was related to the drought and dry conditions. nobody was injured. a man charged with capital murder will be in court in muscle shoals. benjamin davenport will be in court for a pre-trial hearing. he is is charged in the death of amber streitmatter. the jury trail is scheduled for october