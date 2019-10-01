Speech to Text for Heat exhaustion a concern after battle with fire

you're taking a live look now at a large warehouse fire in attalla that the fire department now says is 90 percent contained! attalla is 25 miles south of boaz. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer -- najahe sherman has the night off. firefighters on the scene say one of the biggest problems they are facing is heat exhaustion, with a dangerous combination of high temperatures, and a long-lasting fire. we're bringing you team coverage tonight of both those elements - the fire and the record-breaking high temperatures. meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center... but we begin tonight with waay31's steven dilsizian. he joins us live in attalla - in front of the burned out warehouse with how long this fire has been going! steven... dan, there have been visible flames for more than 24 hours now coming from the inside of this warehouse. i want to go behind the camera to show you these flames that have destroyed this building. i talked with the attalla fire department earlier, they believe this fire won't be completely out any time soon either. the major told me they expect the fire to continue smoldering until at least friday.... about 65 fire departments came to help, including many from north alabama. but with daytime temperatures in the 90s, heat exhaustion is a real concern and has already impacted many firefighters. take pkg: take sot: sammy scott - boaz fire and rescue "you're in your bunker gear for the most part and its very stressful on the body but we know the conditions will be like this so we stay hydrated as much as we can" sammy scott is a boaz firefighter and is one of more than 300 firefighters from around the state fighting the flames in attalla. he says a long-lasting fire and high temperatures has taken a toll, and heat exhaustion is a concern, so they take as many breaks as they can. take sot: sammy scott - boaz fire and rescue "35 to 45 minute intervals, sometimes an hour according to what you're doing but yes, we change out quite frequently" north alabama fire departments stretch from sand mountain to the shoals and have been helping fight the fire for the last two days. their hard work is paying off. the attalla fire department says they believe they have the fire contained and don't need the help from as many fire departments anymore. but the fire department says the flames aren't going out anytime soon, because of how difficult and unsafe it is to even reach them. take sot: larry milam - major attalla fire department "majority of the fire is in the center of the building and with the roof collapsing on top of the materials in there, its too dangerous to send firefighters in there to get to the actual fire." attalla fire says more than a dozen firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion. on tuesday, a rest area was set up with air conditioning and water, for crews to take frequent breaks. scott says they've taken a different strategy to fighting the fire to stay safer. take sot: sammy scott - boaz fire and rescue "i think yesterday they said they had several that got iv"s and stuff but today i don't think they had as many, maybe they learned from yesterday and took more frequent breaks" the boaz fire and rescue team says they don't plan on being back here tomorrow unless they are asked to. the attalla fire department is confident they have the resources to fight the rest of this fire. reporting live in attalla -- sd -- waay31 news. thank you