Speech to Text for UNA gets win at home now looking to take it on the road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after a three game losing streak after a three game losing streak the lions are back to their winning ways getting a big south streak the lions are back to their winning ways getting a big south conference w saturday, now head coach big south conference w saturday, now head coach chris willis wants to build on that. u-n-a is 2-3 at this point in the season. the win over presbyrtian was their first big south conference game.. hampton is up next and its a road game, willis said a win this week would really help the team's mentality. you get 7 big south opponents. so now we got 6 left. there will be teams within the big south that doesn't win games. you know not saying we will win them all but you will see teams who stack up third, fourth, fifth in the conference, with losses. we want to try to win them all, we would like to win all 7, but we know we have a tremendous challenge ahead of us, at hampton and the teams to follow, we are taking it one team at a time, but we would like to get a road win, this is our third trip on the road, we'd like to get a win on the road. our third trip on the road, we'd like to get a win on the road.