Hospital CEO Wants Medicaid Expansion

to learn more! some recent changes to medicaid and medicare rules are having a direct impact on alabama patients. medicare reimbursments are going up! that means more money for alabama hospitals - many of which are hemoraging red ink. and - a new law makes it easier for medicaid to recover money from the estates of patients after they pass away. that could mean millions in savings for alabama taxpayers. "and the loss to the taxpayer was anywhere from five to seven million dollars each year." state senator arthur orr of decatur sponsored the medicaid notification bill. he says - alabama was one of the last states to pass a law that required medicaid to be notified when patients who had been receiving benefits died. "quite frankly, they weren't being notified in years past.,, the federal government requires states to try to recoup the money that medicaid paid for a person's care. often that means a lien is placed on the person's property, and after they die, and the property is sold, the state collects repayment. "quite frankly, they weren't being notified in years past. and because of that, the lien that they had on the home would never be exercised. so the taxpayer's out the money, the person got the free health care, and there was no recourse once the house was sold." now - when a house is sold - if medicaid has a lien on it - the agency must be notified so they can collect. speaking of debt, it's something hospitals around the country but especailly here in alabama - deal with daily. now - a new formula for medicare reimbursments is helping a little. "huntsville hospital system is reimbursed 800-million dollars annually from medicare. that's much less than hospitals in bigger cities and states in part because of something called the wage index part of a complicated formula medicare uses to calculate reimursments. administrators say it's been out of balance for decades." "we have the lowest wage index in the country, here in alabama." huntsville hospital c-e-o david spillers says the system was put in place in the early 80s. higher cost hospitals get higher payments. lower cost hospitals, lower payments. and the gap has been expanding ever since. spillers says the new wage index helps but not much. "it was a very small amount of money. we hope it's the first of multiple changes to the system to bring the payments to make them more equitable for alabama hospitals." spillers says the new index amounts to about 7-million more dollars for the huntsville hospital system. "it's a bandaid. it's not a fix." hospitals are a driving force in north alabama's economy - tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs nearly a billion dollars in salaries, and billions in economic impact. but in our state, three out of four operate at a loss. spillers say hunstville hospital provided 70-million dollars worth of uncompensated care last year. that's one of the reasons he is a strong proponent of expanding medicaid coverage. "the problem we have as a public hospital is, many of the people we treat have no insurance. they fall through the gap. most of those would be covered through medicaid expansion." alabama is one of just fourteen states that have not expanded medicaid. orr says ultimately, expansion would be too costly for alabama taxpayers. "even though the federal match is generous, sometimes ninety percent in the first few years, it does revert back to the mean, which is that sixty-five cents, give or take." it's an argument that gets spillers' back up. "i would say that this state spends money on a regular basis to bring economic development, whether it be mazda toyota or airbus or whoever. investing a little bit of money from the state to bring in a billion dollars from the federal government looks like a really good investment to me." according to the alabama hospital asociation, a recent study by the university of alabama at birmingham found that expanding medicaid would cost alabama 239-million dollars over four years, but lead to more than 11 billion dollars in overall economic impact. senator orr told me - it will likely come up again for discussion again in the next legislative