Speech to Text for 6 Year-Old Helps Prevent Tragedy

new this evening... a six year old boy is being called a hero tonight after alerting a man to a fire near his home! waay 31's ashley carter shares his brave story. as you can see this house doesn't have any neighbors close by who would've seen or smelled the fire in the yard. but because noah cobb begged his parents to pull over to alert the homeowner, he potentially saved the home and the people inside. <pkg noah cobb's mom describes him as a shy six-year old boy. but on saturday night....noah did something brave. on the way home from his grandparent's house ...he noticed a fire had started in the trees near this home on in athens. he told his parents....but they said because it was so big the homeowner probably knew and kept driving. but....noah persisted noah cobb/6-year-old fire hero, "i just panicked." his parents eventually gave into his begging and knocked on the door. noah cobb, "the guy was asleep so he didn't even notice." the person inside was house-sitting for the homeowners...who were celebrating their one year anniversary out of town. they told me they're grateful for noah's persistence. shane ellis, homeowner: "it's kind of amazing you know, being a six year old and getting to stop his family." shane ellis says he's never met noah or his family before...but he'd tell him this if he saw him shane ellis, homeowner: "i appreciate him and i'm glad that you spoke up when you spoke up and i just really appreciate him." noah says even though his younger sister has been calling him superman ...he's no hero. noah cobb, "i just wanted to make the right choice." and because of that choice...nobody was hurt. reporting in athens...ashley carter...waay 31 news> the homeowner told us the fire likely started from a car crash that happened near the house, fueled by