Speech to Text for Woman Arrested After Shooting

hardin, grew up in huntsville,"nobody should get bullied when they are going to school for an education that's not cool." tivon hardin told me he was concerned to hear a shooting on bluehaven drive stemmed from a bullying incident at school. huntsville police said no criminal reports were filed about the bullying prior to monday night's shooting...but hope parents learn this isn't the way to solve conflict. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police, "those parents should have resolved this issue at the school or should have taken some school administrators up with some type of meeting maybe? or maybe made some attempt to contact them. trying to take these types of matters into their own hands and going over to another parent's house is not a very wise idea." tivon hardin, grew up in huntsville,"it brings more conflict to the problem. it didn't really help it. it just made it worse." hardin said he understands emotions were high, but he hopes other parents learn from what happened. tivon hardin, grew up in huntsville, "i feel her though because you come to my crib and you gotta defend yourself, but at the same time she shouldn't have reacted like that." tivon hardin, grew up in huntsville,"never pull up to somebody's house that's what i was taught." syd, "bunton is in the madison county jail tuesday evening with a 5000 dollar bond. police said no one else involved in the incident had a weapon on them. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." the man bunton is accused of shooting will be ok ... he has superficial wounds. huntsville city schools said the districk isn't aware of any issues related to this shooting.