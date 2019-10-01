Speech to Text for New Immigration Policy Update Released

waay 31 is learning more about the very public battle between the mayor of decatur and the police chief, over how police deal with immigrants and federal immigration officials. late this afternoon, the city released a scaled-back version saying officers can ask about someone's immigration status - after the mayor feared decatur would become a sanctuary city. waay 31's shosh bedrosian is live with new information she's uncovered tonight. shosh? dan -- the police chief says his original policy was never intended to create a sanctuary city. he said it was carefully vetted through a police accreditation commission ... so i took my questions to that agency. this new policy update comes after police chief nate allen issued a memo last wednesday saying officers would only cooperate with federal immigration agents under certain circumstances. mayor tab bowling took his frustration to facebook saying decatur will never be a sanctuary city. then chief allen released his own statement, saying all policy and procedures are carefully written under the strict guidelines of the commission on accreditation for law enforcement agencies, or calea. that's the agency decatur police is working with, to gain department accreditation. i reached out to calea today ... a regional program manager they told me the commission has no specific standard for immigration enforcement because the rules vary from state to state. for example, in alabama, the department of public safety and state troopers will assist ice whenever called upon. the huntsville police department is accredited by calea. a lieutenant tells waay 31 ... if huntsville police serve a warrant on someone who is undocumented, officers will contact federal agencies. lieutenant michael johnson, huntsville police spokesperson "we do at times cooperate with all federal authorities especially ice when there's a secondary crime involved" in a statement released tuesday afternoon, the decatur police chief said officers will continue to treat all people equally and fairly, regardless of circumstances. a decatur city council member told me today if illegal a decatur city council member told me today if illegal immigrants are scared of deportation ... they'll be scared to report crimes. and that impacts everyone's safety. i've reached out to the mayor and chief to talk about these latest developments ... i'm waiting to hear back. reporting live in decatur....sb--waay 31 news. we have a copy of the department's new policy - versus the one issued last week. you can read