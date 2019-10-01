Speech to Text for Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling Etowah County warehouse fire

breaking news from etowah county - where scores of agencies from across central and north alabama are battling a massive warehouse fire. they've been out there for nearly 28-hours - and waay 31 has learned more than a dozen firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion. the fire is in attalla - which is about 25 minutes south of boaz. but people in sand mountain can see it. waay 31's sierra phillips is live there now, sierra? several wildfires are burning across the state during this drought.. the alabama forestry commission reports more than 470 wildfires across the state in the last month. right now, 12 of those fires are still considered active. in total, more than 6 thousand acres have burned. etowah county and alabama aren't alone in the battling fires in these dry conditions... mississippi issued a statewide "wildland fire risk" alert! the state's forestry commission is asking the public to postpone all outdoor burning and activities until further notice. 30 counties are under a burn ban. over the past few weeks -- there have been more than 100 wildfires that have burned more than 2-thousand acres in the magnolia state. stay with us throughout your day and evening... waay 31 has more coverage you can count on following wildfires in north alabama. we'll keep you updated on the meridianville brush fire and the attalla wearhouse fire as we get