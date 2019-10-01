Speech to Text for Ardmore Man Badly Burned in Fire

this morning state fire marshals are investigating the cause of a fire-- that left one ardmore man fighting for his life. the house fire started on hobbs loop road yesterday morning... and officials say a 57-year-old man was burned by the fire and then airlifted to the vanderbilt university hospital waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know about the investigation right now. casey? firefighters here at the oak grove volunteer fire department, ardmore fire and the limestone county sheriff's office all responded to the house fire... and they told us the man was burned from the neck down. the sheriff's office says there is only damage on the inside of the home... state investigators went to the house, trying to figure out what caused the fire... right now there is now source confirmed... and they are still trying to learn how it started. it's unclear if investigators will return to the neighborhood again.... but neighbors told us they will come together and do what they can do help. i do want to go over and see if there is anything i can do for them in any way we did reach out to the state fire marshal's office for more information on the investigation.. we also contacted the limestone county sheriff's office to find out the condition of the man... we will let you know as soon as we hear back. live in ardmore, casey albritton, waay 31 news.