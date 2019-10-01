Speech to Text for HPD and the Heat

to stay safe as they serve and protect. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the huntsville police department with more. pat...marie..we talked to the spokesperson for huntsville police who told us supervisors make sure their officers take extra precautions in the heat such as making sure they take proper breaks and stay hydrated. lieutenant michael johnson told us officers are used to working outside in the heat but supervisors still remind them to take care of themselves. johnson told us officers have a feature on their uniforms where they can take off the outer carrier vest once they're in their cars or at the precinct. he also told us if officers are involved in any activity that raises their heart rate -- they will be relieved by another officer. in the event we have officers, or an officer that gets in a situation that elevates their heart rate, whether it's a foot chase or some situation where we have a swat call out, there will be transition of officers to replace other officers, johnson also told us new officers are trained in the academy on how to stay safe in the heat. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.