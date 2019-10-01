Speech to Text for Police Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday night -- one of our reporters went to a home on evans avenue where crime scene tape was up around a home. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville police headquarters this morning with what we know. pat...marie...information is very very limited this morning. in fact we tried reaching out for information last night -- but no one has gotten back to us. take a look at this video.. this is the scene our reporter observed last night. we're hearing there was a shooting....we reached out to both huntsville police and hemsi to confirm...but they have not gotten back to us this morning i will be reaching out to huntsville police again to get this information confirmed. once i have those details i'll be sure to pass them along to you both here and online at waay-tv-dot-com. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.