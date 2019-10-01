Speech to Text for Immigration Enforcement Policy

happening today-- the city of decatur says it will release an updated statement on their immigration enforcement policy. this comes almost one week after decatur police chief issued a memo about the policy... and then the mayor showed frustration about it waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the controversy. casey? police chief nate allen's memo issued last week says immigration enforcement is the role of the federal government... and any local government involvement is voluntary. but because of the backlash received, both decatur police and the city made a post saying they are wanting to make some clarifications. the memo says decatur police should only help the government in three cases... if a person is engaged in or suspected of terrorism or espionage... if a person is reasonably suspected of participating in criminal activities and the subject is an undocumented alien, ice may be contacted with approval from the chief of police... and if a person is classified as a previously deported felon. previously deported felon. days after the memo was issued, mayor tab bowling expressed his frustration on his facebook page, saying he wasn't told about the directive before it went out. that post has now been deleted. but mayor bowling says decatur will not be a sanctuary city.... and the city will obey, enforce, and support the immigration laws. neither the chief of police or mayor wanted to go on camera... we reached out to the commission on accreditation for law enforcement agencies to see if it already has an immigration policy... we are waiting to hear back... and the city says it will release it's new statement later today. live in ardmore, casey albritton, waay 31 news.