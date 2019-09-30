Speech to Text for Man fighting for his life after house fire

tonight an ardmore man is fighting for his life after the limestone county sheriff's office says he suffered severe burns over most of his body. investigators from the state fire marshal's office left the scene several hours ago but are still trying to figure out what caused a house fire on hobbs loop road. the limestone county sheriff's office says the 57-year-old man was airlifted to the vanderbilt university hospital after being burned in the fire. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with who responded to the fire and what neighbors are saying.