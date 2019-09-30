Clear

Huntsville nurse, mother explain importance of NICU awareness

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:16 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events