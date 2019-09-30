Speech to Text for Investigation Open 3 Months After Deadly Wreck

the waay-31 i-team learned more about a deadly crash investigators say was caused by an off-duty madison police officer. more than 3 months after the crash killed 92-year-old phyllis pine we know one agency's investigation is still on-going - and others haven't even started! the waay 31 i-team discovered the officer is still at home recovering from his injuries. the initial crash report shows the madison police officer -- whose name has not yet been released -- was trying to avoid rear-ending two cars that were either stopped or moving slowly on wall triana. we learned the officer swerved into on-coming traffic and hit a car head-on. waay 31's sydney martin took the community's questions to investigators to find out if and when charges could be filed. some family and friends of 92- year-old phyllis pine are growing restless. three months after her death and a report blaming the crash on an off-duty madison police officer... and huntsville police told the waay 31 i-team, investigators need more time. investigators say they're waiting on reports from the department of forensic science... a department the state repeatedly cited for lengthy delays and back ups. it means the case is still weeks away from reaching the madison county district attorney's office. shauna barnett, prosecutor "the traffic homicide unit is investigating. they are doing it like they would any other investigation which is to be thorough investigation, getting all the data they can madison police chief dave jernigan wouldn't go on camera but told me his department's internal investigation into the crash won't start until the officer whose name nobody will give out is back on duty. just like the da's office, he's also waiting on a final report from huntsville police. even though the initial crash report blames the off-duty officer, we're still working to learn if he was speeding or using a cell phone when the wreck happened. assistant district attorney shauna barnett vowed the officer won't getting special treatment. shauna barnett, prosecutor "we're going to handle it just like every other case that it didn't involve a police officer just like we normally would. " barnett handles the majority of the traffic homicide cases and said not all crashes involving a death are criminal. shauna barnett, prosecutor "we have a whole civil side of the justice system. that's what deals with the money damages and the loss of life, a loss of income all that type of thing. some of those don't meet the threshold for criminal charges. " barnett explained they take circumstances surrounding the crash into consideration when deciding if a driver should face criminal charges. shauna barnett, prosecutor "99.9 percent of wrecks of any kind are caused by operator error on somebody's part. somebody's following too close. somebody is not yielding the right of way . somebody is speeding. and there is a difference in speeding 5/10/15 miles per hour. and 50 miles an hour over or some egregious speed.' prosecutors won't get the case until they know that information. syd, "we checked court records and at this time no civil lawsuit has been filed by pine's family against either the city of madison or the madison police department after the wreck at this intersection. in hsv sm waay 31 news." the madison county commission is working with the alabama department of transportation on improvements along the road in the area. plans include widening the shoulder, and adding a dedicated turn lane for southbound drivers who want to turn left onto mccrary road. the commission said a start date on