Speech to Text for Flood-Damaged Road Could Close For Good

the slide. new at 6... a marshall county road that still hasn't been repaired from the 2015 floods - could soon close for good. a portion of feemster gap road has been closed for nearly four years. it connects clifford fortenberry road to fry gap road in arab. the county will hold a public hearing to decide if they'll close it permanently. waay31s sierra phillips found out what neighbors want. phillips- "i want to move out of your way so you can see what feemster gap road looks like right now you can see a giant pile of dirt and a barrier keeping drivers from passing. i talked with residents who say they don't actually miss driving on the road." cleveland- "as far as the road...i don't miss it, it took longer to go down, i'd rather go down fry gap road." brad cleveland told me most of his neighbors agree this portion of feemster gap road won't be missed if its taken away. i took a walk around the barriers to see it firsthand --- the road is one lane and curvy. neighbors say if it did reopen it would need repairs beyond the washout. right now the marshall county attorney's office is drafting a public notice to everyone who lives on the road about the possible closure. they'll have an opportunity to come discuss what they think should happen at a public hearing in november. while the county commission hasn't made its final say for now cleveland has made up his mind. cleveland- "i'd rather see the money spent on other county roads." in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news. the public hearing will be november 13th during the marshall county commission work