Battle Over Immigration Policies

a battle is brewing tonight in the city of decatur over how police will handle immigration violations. it started when the police chief issued a memo last week ... and gained momentum late last night when the mayor expressed his frustration on facebook. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's shosh bedrosian is in decatur tonight to break it all down. shosh? dan -- mayor tab bowling's facebook post from 9:00 last night has now been deleted. it's been replaced with a new statement saying the mayor, police chief and legal department, are making some clarifications. police chief nate allen issued the directive last wednesday to all decatur police employees, saying immigration enforcement is the role of the federal government. and any partnership between ice and local governments, is voluntary. by sunday night, mayor tab bowling had expressed his frustration on his facebook page, saying he wasn't told about the directive before it went out. that post has now been deleted. but mayor bowling said he would ask chief allen to rescind his policy ... and decatur will not be a sanctuary city. he said the city will obey, enforce, and support the laws. chief allen agreed to speak with me on camera this morning. several hours later, he cancelled. the mayor also told me he couldn't go on camera. i then spoke with city council member chuck ard by phone. he told me chief allen is not trying to make decatur a sanctuary city... he's following guidelines and correct orders. among the procedures in the directive... assisting ice in enforcing civil immigration laws is not permitted unless approved by the chief of police. and individuals may not be detained or arrested solely for a suspected violation of immigration law. the police department is in the process of being accredited by the commission on accreditation for law enforcement agencies, or "calea." the directive issued by the police chief says the policy was carefully written and reviewed by the organization. i reached out to calea multiple times today to learn if it has an immigration policy and if so, what it is. i'm waiting to hear back. this afternoon ... the city released a new statement saying the mayor's office, legal department and police department are working to clarify the policy to correct some misunderstandings or vagueness and to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements at least one person i spoke with said having a set policy might be good for the city. sabrina long, lines in decatur "everybody deserves a chance but i think it is necessary to set some standards because sometimes things can get a bit overheated and overcrowded" this morning, the police chief did issue a statement saying the safety of everyone is their priority ... but he'll leave the governing decisions to those best- versed to make them. the city tells me an updated statement will come out tomorrow. reporting live in decatur---sb waay 31 news. according to the center for immigration studies -- there are no sanctuaty cities in alabama. among our neighboring states on the north side -- tennessee has none, mississippi has 1, and