Speech to Text for Hydration Key To Battling Hot Temperatures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the middle of cross country season and runners are taking on a big opponent - the heat. waay 31's ashley carter went to a cross country practice today to see how they're managing with these hot temperatures. water...water...and more water. that's what runners told me another way athletes beat the heat is avoiding sugary foods and drinks when they're at home