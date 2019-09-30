Speech to Text for Huntsville mother, nurse explain importance of NICU awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. today is nicu awareness day in alabama. huntsville hospital cares for about 11-hundred premature and sick babies a year. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us the special bond that forms between nurses and families. huntsville hospital is the only hospital in north alabama