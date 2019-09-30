Speech to Text for Decatur homes damaged in early morning fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon we are getting a look inside a home that has significant damage from a fire in decatur. the early-morning fire damaged five homes on clark street. waay 31's shosh bedrosian shows us the destruction - and tells us what's next in the investigation. right now - we still don't know what caused the fire. we did ask the fire marshal if the dry conditions in this drought contributed to the fire's spread. he told us it likely did not, and that fires spread quickly in