Clear

Governors Drive reopens after rockslide

Governors Drive reopens after rockslide

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:15 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Governors Drive reopens after rockslide

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon - transportation crews say a rock slide on governors drive may have been caused by the drought! you're taking a live look at where it happened... you can see traffic is moving smoothly now. earlier though - it caused a lot of traffic trouble! some large rocks slid onto the road this morning, just west of monte sano boulevard. both directions were closed for hours while they cleaned it up. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off. waay-31s alexis scott is live at the area where it happened now ... alexis, show us the scene.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events