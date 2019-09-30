Speech to Text for Early Morning Fire in Decatur

flames and flashing lights... as fire tore through a handful of townhomes... leaving several families without a home. it happened on clark road. thankfully, no injuries have been reported. waay 31's casey albritton is live in decatur with a look at the damage. casey? you are taking a look at what's left of the town home where the fire started.... this garage behind me is black and charred.... you can barely make out anything but this burnt lawn mower. i spoke to neighbors and they told me it's a miracle everyone is okay. tracee brown/ neighbor "i woke up to a popping sound and i kept hearing a popping sound and when i got up and looked out and when i looked out the window, all i saw was flames." dale hughes/ neighbor "we were asleep in bed and the doorbell, they just kept ringing it and both dogs started barking and i went to the door and they told us to get out." people who live along clark street in decatur say they couldn't believe a fire broke out in their own neighborhood monday morning. tracee brown/ neighbor "i could just see flames and they were very intense." officials say the fire impacted five different town homes-- with two of them being un- salvageable. dale hughes/ neighbor "we're going to be praying for them...and i know they won't be living there because their house is gone. i'm going to miss them." dale and louise hughes live right next to the town home that originally caught fire... they say they are lucky, their home wasn't burned too severely. dale hughes/ neighbor "and i just felt like god was going to take care of us and he did because the two townhouses next to me, they are in bad bad bad shape." they say their house is full of memories...and family heirlooms... as they search for items that can be salvaged, they're reminded of the bigger picture here. louise hughes/ neighbor "material things can be replaced, but lives can't." tracee brown/ neighbor "i just thank god that they are okay. we said a lot of prayers for them." officials say they are still investigating the cause of this fire... they say it's possible it could have started in a truck behind one of the town homes. live in decatur, casey albritton, waay 31 news.