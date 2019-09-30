Speech to Text for Rock Slide on Governors Drive

happening now... a rock slide has traffic at a near standstill on governors drive as crews work to clear the roadway. right now we know both west bound lanes near monte sano boulevard are closed. the east bound lane has been reduced to one lane to help drivers detour around. waay 31 reporter alexis scott joins us live on governors now alexis? pat..marie.. if you can look just right behind me you can see that street cleaner is working to clear any left over debris and dirt from the fallen rocks. i spoke with the representative from the alabama department of transportation and he told this is not uncommon to happen in this area. around 8 this morning there were reports of fallen rocks on the road. it had caused huntsville police to block both northbound and southbound lanes for about an hour and a half within that time they were able to get the rocks cleared and allow for traffic to be diverted into one lane on each side. huntsville police and aldot confim there were no injuries or accidents when this all happened. the representative from aldot told me traffic will continue to be down to one lane until they complete the clean up which will possibly last another hour or so. reporting live in huntsville alexis scott waay-31 news