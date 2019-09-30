Speech to Text for I-565 East Lane Closure

in a traffic alert this morning. expect a single lane closure on i-565 east this morning, at least for another hour or so. road crews are paving. the alabama department of transportation says east of exit nine is where the work is happening. that's the wall triana highway exit in madison. crews will be back at it again exit in madison. crews will be back at it again tonight from 7 at night until 6 in the morning. they're paving to tie-in newly constructed on and off ramps.