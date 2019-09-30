Clear
I-565 East Lane Closure

A night crew will be paving new on and off ramps from 7 tonight through 6 am tomorrow morning

in a traffic alert this morning. expect a single lane closure on i-565 east this morning, at least for another hour or so. road crews are paving. the alabama department of transportation says east of exit nine is where the work is happening. that's the wall triana highway exit in madison. crews will be back at it again exit in madison. crews will be back at it again tonight from 7 at night until 6 in the morning. they're paving to tie-in newly constructed on and off ramps.
