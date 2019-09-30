Clear
Texas Deputy Shot and Killed

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was fatally shot during a routine traffic stop.

Posted By: Josh Jones

now to texas, where a community is honoring a trailblazing deputy killed in the line of duty. sandeep dhaliwal emerged as a symbol of religious diversity as the first sikh deputy in harris county. the sheriff said dhaliwal was going back to his patrol car during a traffic stop, when a man got out of a car with a gun and shot him from behind. the deputy had no chance to un-holster his gun. investigators say dash-cam video showed no conflict leading up to that point. the suspect -- robert solis -- is being charged with capital murder and is held without bond.
