Speech to Text for USA Patriots Softball Game

for one weekend sporting event - the final score really didn't matter. that's because everyone was a winner - as we cheered on real american heroes who were playing. saturday the usa patriots softball team took the field against madison academy. the traveling patriots is a group of combat veterans who have lost limbs in battle. no admission. just a chance to watch someone amazing heroes in action. it's awesome. i mean. looking at these coming back from life- changing injuries and going 'you know what, because i may be down from a limb or whatnot, does not mean i'm out' they're displaying it today - playing able bodied softball players. it's a good feeling to see everyone cheering them on. the most fun part is the kids seeing them doing this - saying if these guys can get out there doing it. why can't i get out there and do it. the usa patriots' purpose is recognize these courageous players and what their camps do for kids who are amputees.