Speech to Text for Update on Impeachment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details this morning on the impeachment inquiry into the president of the united states. president trump said in a tweet he wants to meet the whistle-blower who "represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way." there is a tenative agreement for the whistle- blower to testify before the house intelligence committee about thepresident's controversial phone call with the ukrainian president. in that call - he is accused of asking the president of ukraine to dig up dirt against presidential candidate joe biden and his son hunter to help in his 2020 re-election campaign..