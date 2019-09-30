Speech to Text for Woman Killed in Guntersville

today we're expecting to learn the charges a guntersville man will face after police say he shot and killed a woman outside a strip mall. this is brandi hammons... her death is the first recorded homicide in guntersville this year and police say she was killed in a domestic violence crime. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the guntersville police department with what we know about hammons death so far. pat...marie...guntersville police say brandi hammons was shot and killed by salaam gregory at lake shopping center on saturday. right now police say the two knew each other but they aren't saying how. guntersville police say the two got into an argument in a car. they went to the lake shopping center and that's when police say gregory shot hammons. police found hammons in the parking lot around seven a-m suffering from a gunshot wound. she was taken to the hospital where she later died. we know gregory was arrested shortly after the shooting. he was booked into the marshall county jail with no bond until formal charges are made. i will be reaching out to the district attorney's office this morning to find out when we can expect those charges to be made. reporting live in guntersville, rr, waay 31 news.