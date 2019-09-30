Speech to Text for Snow Storm in Montana

people in montana are dealing with a major winter punch! the governor declared a state of emergency for areas hit by the snow-storm. a powerful storm has been bringing heavy snow across the state... downing trees and power lines... and causing white-out conditions. some areas at higher elevations and along parts of the rocky mountain front have already received more than two feet of snow. communities in lower elevations could