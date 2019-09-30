Clear
Snow Storm in Montana

MN Governor declares state of emergency for areas hit by the snow storm.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

people in montana are dealing with a major winter punch! the governor declared a state of emergency for areas hit by the snow-storm. a powerful storm has been bringing heavy snow across the state... downing trees and power lines... and causing white-out conditions. some areas at higher elevations and along parts of the rocky mountain front have already received more than two feet of snow. communities in lower elevations could
