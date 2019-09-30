Speech to Text for Trial Starts For Former Counselor

under "i-team" - or search a key word. happening today-- the trial for a former youth counselor- accused of having sex with several students under 19- is scheduled to begin. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the case. casey? 29 year old amanda williams was indicted twice for the alleged sex charges... she was originally indicted on the charges back in 2017... and then was re-indicted the very next year. officials say she was originally arrested in july of 2017... when she was a counselor at seqeul youth and family services in madison... then she was released on a 5 thousand dollar bond. then a grand jury indicted her on three charges of "school employee engaging in sex act or deviant intercourse with a student under 19... and one charge of 2nd degree sodomy. then she released again on a five thousand dollar bond. a month later she was re- indicted again... the new indictment does name two new victims that weren't referenced in the original case. williams' trial is scheduled this morning at nine a-m at the madison county courthouse. her trial will be with judge donna pate. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.