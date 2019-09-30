Speech to Text for Domestic Violence Statistics

nationally, on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. that's according to the national coalition against domestic violence. yearly more than 10 million women and men suffer from domestic violence. according to the alabama law enforcement agency, in 2017 16 percent of violent offences were domestic violence incidents. in those cases, 30 resulted in homicide. if you or someone you know is in a physically or emotionally violent relationship and needs help, there are places that can help. phone numbers to safe-place in florence, crisis services of north alabama and the national domestic violence hotline are listed on your screen.