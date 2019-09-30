Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: Rockslide causing delays near Governors Drive, Monte Sano Boulevard Full Story

Domestic Violence Statistics

A look into numbers on domestic violence.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

Speech to Text for Domestic Violence Statistics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nationally, on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner. that's according to the national coalition against domestic violence. yearly more than 10 million women and men suffer from domestic violence. according to the alabama law enforcement agency, in 2017 16 percent of violent offences were domestic violence incidents. in those cases, 30 resulted in homicide. if you or someone you know is in a physically or emotionally violent relationship and needs help, there are places that can help. phone numbers to safe-place in florence, crisis services of north alabama and the national domestic violence hotline are listed on your screen.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events